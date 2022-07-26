BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Google fires employee who claimed AI system had become sentient

A sign for Google is seen in this file photo.
A sign for Google is seen in this file photo.(Source: Google/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google has fired the engineer who claimed an unreleased artificial intelligence system called LaMDA has become sentient.

The company said Blake Lemoine violated employment and data security policies.

The software engineer claimed the conversation technology had reached a level of consciousness after he exchanged thousands of messages with it.

Google first put him on leave in June.

The company said it reviewed his sentient claims extensively and determined they were wholly unfounded.

Google said it takes the development of AI “very seriously” and that it’s committed to “responsible innovation.”

LaMDA stands for “language model for dialog applications.”

The wider AI community has held that LaMDA is not near a level of consciousness.

Lemoine said he is discussing his firing with legal counsel and is not available for comment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart
Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
Retired New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid dies at 65
Entergy Louisiana
High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state
FQ safety; man shot on Bourbon St.
VIDEO: Man grazed by bullet in French Quarter shooting; crime up by 45%

Latest News

Josef Aschbacher, director general of the European Space Agency, gives his reaction to Russia's...
Russia leaving International Space Station project not surprising, expert says
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies
Hallie Oldham, 9, died Thursday when a tree crashed through her family’s car at Sebago Lake...
9-year-old dies when tree falls on car during storm
9-year-old dies when tree falls on car during storm
The cost of new clothes can quickly add up. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa has...
Don’t let back-to-school clothing costs blow your budget