BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hannah: Another summer day Tuesday and mid-week rain chances

Average temperatures and some storms
Rain trend this week
Rain trend this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer sun and summer storms for the middle of the week.

Tuesday looks like another average July day with a chance for hit and miss storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances become more widespread by the middle of the week with an uptick in moisture from the Gulf. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with afternoon and early evening storms.

The end of the week dries out a bit as a warming trend pushes temperatures back into the mid 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart
Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
Retired New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid dies at 65
Entergy Louisiana
High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state
FQ safety; man shot on Bourbon St.
VIDEO: Man grazed by bullet in French Quarter shooting; crime up by 45%

Latest News

Morning weather forecast for Tues., July 26
Morning weather forecast for Tues., July 26
Rain chances the next 7 days
Zack: More storms expected each day
Bruce: Morning sun with pm storms
Bruce: Same story different day; sun, clouds, spotty storms
Afternoon weather forecast for Mon., July 25
Afternoon weather forecast for Mon., July 25