Hannah: Another summer day Tuesday and mid-week rain chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer sun and summer storms for the middle of the week.

Tuesday looks like another average July day with a chance for hit and miss storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Rain chances become more widespread by the middle of the week with an uptick in moisture from the Gulf. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with afternoon and early evening storms.

The end of the week dries out a bit as a warming trend pushes temperatures back into the mid 90s.

