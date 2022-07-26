Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket.

The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.

In the capital region, one winner traded in a $3 Bingo scratch-off for a $2,000 prize. That ticket was purchased at the Murphy Express on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge.

Another player bought a $5 Fabulous Five scratch-off ticket worth $5,555 at the Circle K on Jones Creek in Baton Rouge.

In Morgan City, a 333 scratch-off worth $13,000 was sold at Vickys Bayou L’ourse Supermarket on Highway 662.

And in Arabi, a Big Money top prize ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the Palms Truck Stop on St. Bernard Highway.

The biggest prize sold in Louisiana in the last two months, was a LOTTO ticket worth $2,755,227 sold at the Big River Food and Fuel #7 on West Airline Highway in Laplace.

You can use the Louisiana Lottery’s map here to find a lucky store near you.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, July 26 at 9:59 p.m.

