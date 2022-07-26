Cases rested, closing arguments begin in Orleans DA tax fraud trial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys on Tuesday (July 26) rested their cases for and against Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams.

The last witness called to the stand for the prosecution was Jill Zenrigue, a forensic investigator with the FBI in charge of detailing bank accounts belonging to Williams and his law partner Nicole Burdett.

The defense rested its case without calling any additional witnesses and without Williams taking the stand.

Closing arguments began just before 11 a.m. The jury will begin deliberations after lunch.

Jurors heard more testimony from Internal Revenue Service agents, as the second week of the trial kicked off Monday.

Williams and his law partner Nicole Burdett are accused of bloating Williams’ law firm expenses by more than $700,000 to allegedly cheat the federal government out of more than $200,000 in owed taxes.

The jury heard Monday from a U.S. Treasury Department official, who testified about the law requiring businesses such as the Jason Rogers Williams and Associates law firm to report cash payments of more than $10,000. Of the 10 felony counts Williams and Burdett face, four center on cash payments exceeding that threshold that federal prosecutors allege were never reported.

Williams’ ex-wife Bridget Barthelemy testified Friday that Williams and Burdett kept cash in a safe at his St. Charles Avenue law office.

Burdett’s defense attorney Mike Magner, himself a former federal prosecutor, peppered IRS agent and investigator Tim Moore on Monday about the government’s star witness, tax preparer Henry Timothy. Magner chided Moore for not searching Timothy’s computer and reminded the jury that Timothy admitted last week he was not a certified public accountant.

