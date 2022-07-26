Saints excuse Mathieu for start of training camp due to family matter
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints announced that they’ve excused safety Tyrann Mathieu for the beginning of training camp so he can handle a personal family matter. There was no specific timetable for his return.
Saints veterans reported to training camp Tuesday. Mathieu, a native of New Orleans and former LSU star, was one of the team’s marquee signings this offseason when he agreed to a three-year deal with his hometown team. He spent the previous three seasons in Kansas City where he won a Super Bowl.
The team’s first practice is Wednesday at 9am.
