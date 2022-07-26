BBB Accredited Business
Zack: More storms expected each day

Highs will be around 90
Rain chances the next 7 days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Plentiful storms in the forecast is helping keep our heat levels bearable as we roll through the hottest part of summer.

More storms are on the way for today, especially as we get closer to lunch and head into the afternoon. The rain will come down heavy at times so be on the lookout for those downpours and some minor street flooding. Rain coverage today is a bit above the “norm” with around a 60% storm coverage. The extra clouds and rain should hold our highs to right around 90.

I’m thinking storm coverage stays higher than normal through Thursday as we remain parked in a distinct southeasterly flow. This flow will slowly transition come the end of the week on into the weekend as storm chances become more spotty. Eventually there are signs the ridge of high pressure may build along the Gulf Coast early next week which would spell hotter conditions and not as many of those pop up storms. We will see how that plays out as we get closer!

All remains quiet in the tropics.

