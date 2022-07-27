After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Michael Thomas returns

It turns out Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen weren’t lying when they told us Tuesday that they didn’t expect Michael Thomas to be on PUP very long.

Many of us were taken aback when we walked on the practice field and saw #13 doing his most extensive work in what felt like an eternity.

Thomas said he met with the coaches and Loomis Tuesday, and they told him what they needed to see in a morning workout to take him off PUP. Apparently, Thomas aced that test because he was back on the field running routes. Thomas didn’t do any team drills but participated in routes-on-air and looked pretty good running a lot of first-level shorter routes.

The fact that he was out there is a seismic shift in the narrative surrounding his injuries. Many were skeptical that he was never going to be the same with his health. However, after the first day of camp, it appears Thomas could finally be on the right track in his recovery.

Take Two: Jameis’ smooth start

Thomas’ presence somewhat overshadowed what was a very solid start for Jameis Winston. In his first work in team drills since his injury, Winston looked decisive and accurate. He also looked pretty fluid with his leg movements while wearing a brace.

They only had two team periods, but he connected on a square-in to Adam Trautman in the middle of the field and found Jarvis Landry down the seam for a nice gain.

I’ve said since the offseason program that the next hurdle Winston needed to clear was getting full team work with a pass rush in his face. He got that Wednesday and looked pretty good during those periods.

Take Three: Other Top Plays

Andy Dalton connected with Chris Olave in the middle of the field for a nice gain during the first team period.

Dalton then underthrew Taysom Hill, who had beaten D’Marco Jackson down the seam, by a few yards. Jackson was able to tip the ball up in the air. CJ Gardner-Johnson had a chance to make the interception but dropped it.

Ian Book had a well-executed screen to Devine Ozigbo, who broke free for a nice gain.

Payton Turner turned the corner on a pass play to sack Book during the final team period.

Take Four: Injury Report

The only unexpected injury was to weakside linebacker Pete Werner. Werner did not participate and was doing work with the trainer off to the side throughout practice. Allen wouldn’t elaborate much on what Werner is dealing with.

Marcus Davenport remains on PUP, Tanoh Kpassagnon had an illness, while Tyrann Mathieu is dealing with a family issue.

Take Five: Other Observations

- The Saints opened camp with a quick workout. They only went for about 90 minutes without pads. Thursday, the team is scheduled to go from 9-11:30 am.

- Of all the injuries, Taysom Hill was the one I was not expecting to heal as quick as it did. Hill ran very well Wednesday and didn’t look to have many if any limitations from his late-season foot injury.

- Veteran James Hurst ran with the first team at left tackle. First round pick Trevor Penning was with the second team.

