Bruce: Sun and clouds to start-Afternoon spotty storms to end the day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sun and clouds to start the day and spotty pm storms to end.

Expect more storms Thursday with pop up storms developing through the day. Rain may be heavy at times so remember a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain can easily cause street flooding and make travel difficult. Storm coverage increases into the afternoon and will diminish as we head into sunset. Expect most of us to get in on a shower or two with coverage around 40%. Rain coverage increases to 60% Friday as more moisture The rain at least keeps temperatures in check with highs near 90.

Saturday could bring a slight decrease in coverage, but it won’t last long. Days with less rain will see slightly higher temperatures in the low to middle 90s. Sunday we return to more of the normal spotty showers and thunderstorms.

Good news in the tropics. All is quiet as we head in to early August.

