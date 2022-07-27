City Council calls NOPD ‘toxic workplace,’ blames leadership for manpower issues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City Council members unleashed a torrent of a criticism against the New Orleans Police Department on Wednesday (July 27), blaming leadership for an exodus of disillusioned cops, including one who quit last week in the middle of his shift.

“We can talk about retention and recruitment all we want,” Council president Helena Moreno said. “But at the end of the day, NOPD as a whole -- from the very top -- needs to change what the NOPD is really about and how it treats its officers.”

During a presentation on police response times, data analyst Jeff Asher told the Council’s criminal justice committee that the NOPD has lost more than 100 officers this year and could be down 200 by the end of 2022, making the manpower shortage worse.

One of those lost officers -- Scott Fanning -- told Fox 8 in an exclusive interview Tuesday night that he quit the department Friday night shortly after starting his night watch shift in the French Quarter.

Fanning said he logged on to his police cruiser’s computer to find 40 backlogged calls already waiting and slim chances of safety backup, with only 35 officers patrolling the streets of the entire city.

“Something just kind of clicked for me, that it was just not worth it,” Fanning said. “I had this weird feeling of how unsafe, how lucky I’d been that nothing bad had happened while I’d been doing it, and that I didn’t want to do it anymore.”

Moreno described the NOPD as a toxic workplace.

“No doubt it’s scary that there are not enough police officers to back him up,” Moreno said. “And no doubt it’s scary that he shows up to work to what seems to be an unachievable task for the day. I mean … I would quit, too.”

Councilman J.P. Morrell said, “When we are losing officers who are walking off the job mid-shift ... I know there was a press conference (from Supt. Shaun Ferguson), talking about how disappointed you were this officer left. He is a symptom of a larger problem.

“He didn’t leave the force. The force left him.”

An NOPD spokesman responded with a statement that said, in part, “Being there for citizens in times of crisis is fundamental to the oath every officer takes to protect and serve our community. For this reason, we take our emergency response times very seriously. With fewer officers, NOPD has had to more aggressively prioritize how it deploys resources, but our focus has not -- and will not -- waiver (sic) from ensuring an immediate on-scene response when the safety of a member of the public is in jeopardy.”

Data presented by Asher suggested that the NOPD’s average response time to 911 calls has slowed to more than 2 1/2 hours. The NOPD disputed the data, saying that the analyst had conflated response times in “true emergencies” with response times for routine non-emergency calls.

But Morrell said the department’s biggest problem is the continued atrophy of its manpower, leaving fewer and fewer officers to respond to calls of any kind.

“That’s an indictment on the force, not the individuals they police,” Morrell said. “We can nibble around the issues, and nothing is going to change, unless we do something very dramatic. I think the thing that’s gonna give is there has to be tremendous shake-up in the ranks -- all the way to the top -- to change the leadership of the department.”

The Council is looking at options, proposing the training of civilians to take reports on non-violent property crimes to ease officers’ workload. But whether that will become a reality is up to the NOPD.

“That is a policy decision that we can fund once the NOPD has a plan to do it,” said Morrell. “I think many of us support civilianization. But it has to be NOPD-driven.”

Moreno said it is obvious that the city’s police officers are stretched too thin.

“They cannot do it all,” she said. “There is no way. And we as council members, we are hearing it. Because we get calls from individuals that not only was the response time super long, it never happened.”

