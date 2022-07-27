BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Heart of Louisiana: Mississippi River freshwater shrimp

By Dave McNamara
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Using a simply designed and built box trap passed down from his ancestors, Jay Folse has taught his own children how to catch freshwater shrimp as they migrate down the Mississippi River.

The bait comes from their kitchen. Who knew shrimp love watermelon rinds?

For more on this story, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart
Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
Retired New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid dies at 65
Entergy Louisiana
High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Mississippi River Freshwater Shrimp
Heart of Louisiana: Mississippi River Freshwater Shrimp
Kenner Hispanic Resource Center backpack giveaway
Kenner Hispanic Resource Center backpack giveaway
Dat Dog/Son of a Saint
Dat Dog/Son of a Saint
Salvation Army/FOX 8 "Stuff the Sleigh" School Supply Drives
Salvation Army/FOX 8 "Stuff the Sleigh" School Supply Drives