Heart of Louisiana: Mississippi River freshwater shrimp

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Using a simply designed and built box trap passed down from his ancestors, Jay Folse has taught his own children how to catch freshwater shrimp as they migrate down the Mississippi River.

The bait comes from their kitchen. Who knew shrimp love watermelon rinds?

For more on this story, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

