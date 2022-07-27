Jury deliberations continue Wednesday; verdict looms in Orleans DA Jason Williams tax fraud trial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jurors spent three hours Tuesday (July 26) deliberating the fate of Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his co-defendant Nicole Burdett.

The second day of deliberations began at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The case went to the jury at approximately 3 p.m., after federal prosecutors and defense attorneys made impassioned closing arguments at the New Orleans federal courthouse. The defense teams for Williams and Burdett opted not to call a defense witness after lead federal prosecutor Kelly Uebinger rested her case around 10 a.m.

The last witness called to the stand for the prosecution was Jill Zenrigue, a forensic investigator with the FBI in charge of detailing bank accounts belonging to Williams and his law partner Burdett.

Closing arguments began just before 11 a.m. and spanned a lunch break.

Prosecutors described Williams, Burdett, and tax preparer Henry Timothy as a “flock of tax cheats” working together to defraud the government out of more than $200,000 in owed taxes.

“The prosecution seemed to struggle early, because she had such a difficult witness in the beginning with Mr. Timothy,” Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti said. “I think she came together in her closing and lined things up. Because this is a document-thick case, a fact-driven case, and she did pretty well lining those up.”

Federal Prosecutor "Henry Timothy, Jason Williams, Nicole Burdett, they are birds of a feather. They flock together. They are all tax cheats" — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) July 26, 2022

The defense leaned on the testimony of Timothy, who has already pleaded guilty to lying on his own taxes. Williams’ attorney Lisa Wayne said the prosecutors’ central witness had been “caught” and in order to “give (the feds) something they want to hear,” tried to “hand them Jason Williams.”

“The defense took the opportunity in closing to make Mr. Timothy out to be a liar,” Raspanti said. “Not just a liar in the past, which he admitted to, but a liar on the stand. Falsus uno, falsus omnibus is the Latin term, which basically says, ‘If you’re lying then, you could be lying now.’”

Burdett’s defense attorney Michael Magner, himself a former federal prosecutor, peppered IRS agent and investigator Tim Moore on Monday about Timothy. Magner chided Moore for not searching Timothy’s computer and reminded the jury that Timothy admitted last week he was not a certified public accountant.

“In this case, you don’t have Henry Timothy’s computer,” Wayne said in her closing argument. “Why not? That’s not looking for the truth. That’s called hiding from the truth.”

Defense "This is a serious felony matter. Every single count that Jason Williams is charged with is a felony. If this was someone in your family, is this what you'd want the investigation to look like." — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) July 26, 2022

Defense "It's not like Jason Williams and Nicole Burdett hired someone under a rock. He worked for big companies and he was an accountant." — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) July 26, 2022

Defense "That's the kind of smear campaign they put on" — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) July 26, 2022

Magner says his client’s taxes were not consistent with tax fraud, but of a tax preparer -- Henry -- who didn’t know what he was doing or deliberately lied to his clients.

Williams and Burdett are accused of bloating Williams’ law firm expenses by more than $700,000 to allegedly cheat the federal government out of more than $200,000 in owed taxes.

“There’s no telling what the length of the deliberations or the lack of questions from the jury has on anything,” Raspanti said. “Every count stands on it’s own. For each count, you can have a guilty, a not guilty, or a hung jury, and they would each stand alone.”

The jury heard Monday from a U.S. Treasury Department official, who testified about the law requiring businesses such as the Jason Rogers Williams and Associates law firm to report cash payments of more than $10,000. Of the 10 felony counts Williams and Burdett face, four center on cash payments exceeding that threshold that federal prosecutors allege were never reported.

More: Orleans DA Jason Williams’ federal tax fraud trial opens second week with IRS agents’ testimony

Jason Williams is accused of felony tax fraud. (WVUE)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.