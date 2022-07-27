Nicondra: Spotty storms continue through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve settled in for the unsettled yet predictable summer doldrums with warm and muggy days and daily downpours.

Expect more storms Wednesday with pop up storms developing through the day. Rain may be heavy at times so remember a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain can easily cause street flooding and make travel difficult. Storm coverage increases into the afternoon and will diminish as we head into sunset. Expect most of us to get in on a shower or two with coverage around 60%. The rain at least keeps temperatures in check with highs near 90.

The forecast stays pretty steady through the end of the week with storms around each day. Saturday could bring a slight decrease in coverage, but it won’t last long. Days with less rain will see slightly higher temperatures in the low to middle 90s.

Tropics stay quiet.

