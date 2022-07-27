BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Spotty storms continue through the week

Summer pattern holds into the weekend.
Summer pattern holds into the weekend.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve settled in for the unsettled yet predictable summer doldrums with warm and muggy days and daily downpours.

Expect more storms Wednesday with pop up storms developing through the day. Rain may be heavy at times so remember a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain can easily cause street flooding and make travel difficult. Storm coverage increases into the afternoon and will diminish as we head into sunset. Expect most of us to get in on a shower or two with coverage around 60%. The rain at least keeps temperatures in check with highs near 90.

The forecast stays pretty steady through the end of the week with storms around each day. Saturday could bring a slight decrease in coverage, but it won’t last long. Days with less rain will see slightly higher temperatures in the low to middle 90s.

Tropics stay quiet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supt. Shaun Ferguson, center, said Tuesday (July 26) it was 'disheartening' that an NOPD...
Ex-NOPD officer explains quitting mid-shift, though Supt. Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart
Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
Retired New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid dies at 65

Latest News

Bruce: Some dry some get a flooding downpour
Bruce: Sun and clouds to start-Afternoon spotty storms to end the day
Morning forecast for Wed., July 27
Morning forecast for Wed., July 27
Next 3 Days
Zack: More storms, normal heat the rest of the week
Evening weather update for Tuesday, July 26
Evening weather update for Tuesday, July 26