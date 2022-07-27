BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD arrest suspect for theft of vehicle with four dogs still inside

NOPD arrested a suspect in connection with a theft of a vehicle with four dogs still inside....
NOPD arrested a suspect in connection with a theft of a vehicle with four dogs still inside. The incident occurred on Tuesday (July 19) in the 4300 block of Louisa Street.(Orleans Parish Jail)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested a suspect in connection with a theft of a vehicle with four dogs still inside. The incident occurred on Tuesday (July 19) in the 4300 block of Louisa Street.

The suspect was identified as Bryan Spears. A Louisiana couple visiting New Orleans had their truck stolen from a gas station in Gentilly Woods with their four dogs inside early last Tuesday (July 19).

Police say the victims had parked their truck at a business and left the vehicle running while they entered the business. When the couple returned, they found their vehicle, along with three dogs that were inside, missing from the location.

After further investigation, the victim’s vehicle was recovered at a location in the Seventh District. A warrant was put out for Spears and he was later found. He was in possession of one of the dogs reported missing in the auto theft.

The dogs were later reunited with the victims.

BREAKING NEWS!!!!!! STOLEN DOG #4 HAS BEEN FOUND!!!!! As I type this, my hands are shaking and tears are literally...

Posted by Villalobos Rescue Center - Life 4 Paws, Inc. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Spears was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for illegal possession of stolen things in relation to the dog, while also arrested on other warrants.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supt. Shaun Ferguson, center, said Tuesday (July 26) it was 'disheartening' that an NOPD...
Ex-NOPD officer explains quitting mid-shift, though Supt. Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart
Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
Retired New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid dies at 65

Latest News

Scott Fanning, 23, said he wanted to be a police officer so badly he applied as soon as he...
City Council calls NOPD ‘toxic workplace,’ blames leadership for manpower issues
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021....
Uh Oh: Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ album leaked two days before release
NOPD manpower, response times draw fire from New Orleans City Council
NOPD manpower, response times draw fire from New Orleans City Council
Thomas hasn't practiced since January of 2021
Michael Thomas returns to Saints practice after long absence due to injuries