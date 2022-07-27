Quadruple shooting in Hahnville leaves three injured and one dead
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A quadruple shooting in Hahnville leaves three people injured and one person dead Wednesday evening.
According to St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a subject shot in the 300 block of Sycamore Street in Hahnville.
Around 6:17 p.m., four subjects were found with gunshot wounds. One person was reported deceased.
No additional details are available at this time.
