Uh Oh: Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ album leaked two days before release

FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021....
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date for her next album, with the 16-track “Renaissance” set to drop on July 29(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WVUE) - Just 36 hours before its scheduled release at midnight, Beyoncé’s new album “Renaissance” has apparently leaked, according to Variety.

Social media was flooded with comments about the leak. Some posts showed copies of the CD for sale in Europe. A French fan posted a pic of Beyoncé's “Renaissance” album on Wednesday, alerting fans worldwide that the album wasn’t being released on Friday anymore.

By late Wednesday morning, Twitter disabled tweets with the word “leak” and hashtags #Renaissance and #Beyonce, indicating Beyoncé’s team is at work to remove any leaks of the music.

Reps for Beyoncé and album distributor, Columbia Records have yet to respond about the leak. Beyoncé is very notorious for having a high level of security surrounding the release of her music, like her most famous surprise 2013 self-titled visual album she released.

Following that she released her other visual album “Lemonade,” which premiered on HBO with no information other than the name of the album she provided to her fans.

The Beyhive fan club sent out threatening alerts to catch any possible leaks they see appear.

“Renaissance” marks Beyonce’s first solo album in 6 years. The singer revealed the tracklist for her forthcoming album seventh album last week on her Instagram page including tracklisting with titles like “America Has a Problem,” “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl,” “Cuff It,” “Thique,” “All Up in Your Mind” and more, along with the single, “Break My Soul.”

Earlier this month, Beyoncé shared the cover album as well along with a note to her fans:

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

“Renaissance” is slated to be released at midnight on July 29 on music streaming services everywhere.

