Zack: More storms, normal heat the rest of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the song of summer here along the Gulf Coast as daily downpours continue to rule the forecast which keeps our heat levels in check.

More storms are on the way for your Wednesday as we see the pop up downpours fire up through the day. Be on the lookout for heavy rains at times as it doesn’t take much to pick up a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain. Storm coverage will increase from the coast in the morning to inland spots by later in the afternoon. Rain chances for today around 60% with a high near 90.

The tune to the song doesn’t change much through the end of the week as daily storm chances remain in the forecast. By Saturday we could see a short-term decrease in storm coverage only for it to return to normal by the second half of the weekend. Highs remain near the average of 92 through the forecast.

All is quiet in the tropics.

