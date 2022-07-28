After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #2

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Light workout

The Saints once again held a shorter workout for their second practice of camp. The team went a little longer than Wednesday’s work but finished up after about an hour and 45 minutes. The team did two team periods and added a seven-on-seven period.

The team is clearly focusing on ramping up rather than throwing themselves in the fire. They’re scheduled to practice for 2.5 hours on Friday. They still have a few more practice before the pads come on which is when the intensity really picks up.

Take Two: Payton Turner flashes

Number 98 has flashed a couple of times over the first two practices of camp. On Thursday he once again looked strong and quick. During an early team period, Turner was able to break through and possibly sack Jameis Winston. The play was close as Winston eventually overthrew Deonte Harty down the sideline, but the more important thing is Turner was disrupting a play.

In the final team period, Turner absolutely destroyed Jerald Hawkins on a bull rush to sack Ian Book.

When it comes to linemen, a lot more gets settled when the pads come on. However, should Turner continue to grow that would obviously be welcomed news for the Saints after their 2021 first round pick missed most of his rookie season. He would add talent and depth to a crucial position group in the NFL.

Take Three: Other Top Plays

The offense kept things short during 7-on-7′s. Marquez Callaway made a nice move inside on rookie Alontae Taylor to beat him with a slant. Jameis Winston hit him in stride for a good gain.

During the team periods, the defense got the best of the offense. Kentavius Street had a tackle for loss on Tony Jones, Jr.

Andy Dalton nearly had the connection of camp thus far when he ran a play-action bootleg and launched one to Harty on a deep post. Harty had a step but dropped the pass. There’s a chance Dalton was sacked on the play by rookie D’Marco Jackson.

In the second team period, cornerback Paulson Adebo came on a blitz off the edge and sacked Winston.

Take Four: Participation Report

Linebacker Pete Werner once again did not practice, while defensive end Marcus Davenport remains on PUP. Both players were off the to the side working out with a trainer.

Tanoh Kpassagnon did not practice for the second straight day. Tight end Juwan Johnson was not in attendance as well.

Take Five: Other Observations

- Rookie Trevor Penning received some first team reps at left tackle.

- Eric Wilson received some first team reps at linebacker.

- Tight end Adam Trautman has had a couple of solid practices. It’s obviously a big year for him.

