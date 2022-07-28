Bogalusa double shooting leave two people injured, police say

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A double shooting in Bogalusa leave two people injured Wednesday evening, according to Bogalusa Police Department.

Around 5:50 p.m., police received a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a male critically injured and was treated on scene by EMS and then transported to a local hospital.

Another victim was taken to a local hospital by private conveyance.

Hours later, around 7 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road. Officer spotted a vehicle shot. No injuries were reported in this shooting.

Police believe that it may have been connected with the previous shooting.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information concerning these incidents can call the Detective Division at (985) 732-6238

