Bogalusa double shooting left one person dead, another killed; identified as rapper JayDaYoungin

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A double shooting in Bogalusa left one person injured, and another dead Wednesday evening, according to Bogalusa Police Department.

The deceased victim was identified as rapper Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan. The other victim was close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr. He was transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition.

Around 5:50 p.m., police received a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a male critically injured and was treated on scene by EMS and then transported to a local hospital.

Another victim was taken to a local hospital by private conveyance.

Hours later, around 7 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road. Officer spotted a vehicle shot. No injuries were reported in this shooting.

Police believe that it may have been connected with the previous shooting.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information concerning these incidents can call the Detective Division at (985) 732-6238

