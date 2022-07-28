Louisiana rapper Jay DaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A double shooting in Bogalusa left one person injured, and another dead Wednesday evening, according to the Bogalusa Police Department.

The deceased victim was identified as rapper Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan. The other victim was close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr. He was transported to another facility and is in stable condition.

Around 5:50 p.m., police received a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a male critically injured and was treated on scene by EMS and then transported to a local hospital.

Another victim was taken to a local hospital by private conveyance.

Hours later, around 7 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road. Officer spotted a vehicle shot. No injuries were reported.

Police believe both shootings are connected.

Scott recently signed a deal with Atlantic Records and has amassed millions of followers and streams.

Anyone with any information concerning these incidents can call the Detective Division at (985) 732-6238

