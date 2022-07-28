BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Stuck in a late July rut-Numerous storms for your Friday

Bruce: More storms Friday; not as stormy Saturday
Bruce: More storms Friday; not as stormy Saturday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week has been a carbon copy, and to end the week on your Friday is no exception. Rain coverage a bit higher tomorrow (60%) with dry hours in between. Some slow moving storms will continue to be an issue on off through the afternoon hours in Southeast Louisiana and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Typical summer rain coverage around 40% is expected through the day, but under some big rain makers some ponding and street flooding is once again likely. Keep up with the radar in your Fox 8 weather app as you move around through the day to avoid the problem areas if possible. The good news is Saturday although spotty pm storms, the coverage is a bit drier at (30%). Highs a tad warmer at 92-94°. Sunday, rain chances return a bit higher and that continues into the start of the new week. .

The tropics remain quiet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Supt. Shaun Ferguson, center, said Tuesday (July 26) it was 'disheartening' that an NOPD...
Ex-NOPD officer explains quitting mid-shift, though Supt. Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’
Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart

Latest News

Afternoon forecast for Thurs., July 28
Afternoon forecast for Thurs., July 28
We'll still have summer showers and storms around, but dry air may offer a break on Saturday.
Nicondra: More afternoon storms
Morning weather forecast for Thurs., July 28
Morning weather forecast for Thurs., July 28
Rain chances upcoming
Zack: Periods of storms and summer heat