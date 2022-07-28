Bruce: Stuck in a late July rut-Numerous storms for your Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week has been a carbon copy, and to end the week on your Friday is no exception. Rain coverage a bit higher tomorrow (60%) with dry hours in between. Some slow moving storms will continue to be an issue on off through the afternoon hours in Southeast Louisiana and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Bruce: More numerous spotty storms on your Friday. Keep the umbrella nearby. Rain coverage 60%. Highs held into the 88-90 range. Fewer showers Saturday but not completely dry. Sunday back to more numerous storms. All in all the summer pattern rolls on. pic.twitter.com/jFY1gNWwNr — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 28, 2022

Typical summer rain coverage around 40% is expected through the day, but under some big rain makers some ponding and street flooding is once again likely. Keep up with the radar in your Fox 8 weather app as you move around through the day to avoid the problem areas if possible. The good news is Saturday although spotty pm storms, the coverage is a bit drier at (30%). Highs a tad warmer at 92-94°. Sunday, rain chances return a bit higher and that continues into the start of the new week. .

The tropics remain quiet.

