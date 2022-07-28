Couple accused of breaking into home, stealing dog in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and woman are behind bars after New Orleans police say they broke into someone’s home and stole their dog.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on July 27 in the 1700 block of S. Carrollton Avenue, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say Spencer Knight, 30, and Malory Ratcliff, 27, forced their way into the home, beat one of two victims, took their dog and fled.

Knight and Ratcliff were later arrested and booked for aggravated burglary.

