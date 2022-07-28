Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A double shooting in Bogalusa left one person injured, and another dead Wednesday evening, according to the Bogalusa Police Department.

The deceased victim was identified as rapper Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan. He was 24.

Police say the other victim was his father, identified as Kenyatta Scott Sr. He was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Superior Avenue, according to authorities.

Police say while working a chaotic scene at the hospital and working the crime scene on Superior Avenue, another shooting unfolded in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road just after 7 p.m. Officers spotted a vehicle shot. No injuries were reported.

Police believe both shootings are connected.

Scott recently signed a deal with Atlantic Records and has amassed millions of followers and streams.

Anyone with any information concerning these incidents can call the Detective Division at (985) 732-6238

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.