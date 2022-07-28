BBB Accredited Business
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say

(TPSO)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT
BOGALUSA, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana rapper, Javorius Scott, 24, known by his stage name as JayDaYoungan, was shot and killed in his hometown of Bogalusa, La. on Wednesday evening.

The Bogalusa Police Department confirmed the shooting in a post on Facebook.

The rapper was known for some of his popular songs like “23 Island”, “Catch Me in Traffic”, and “Muddy Situation’”.

Police say a closed family member identified as Kenyatta Scott, Sr. was also injured in the incident.

Just before 6 p.m. that evening, police say authorities received a called of a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue.

Officers responding to the scene stated one victim was taken to Our Lady of the Angels Emergency Room.

A second victim, still on the scene, was critically wounded and treated on scene by EMS, then transported to the emergency room.

Police say while working a chaotic scene at the hospital and working the crime scene on Superior Avenue, another shooting unfolded in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road just after 7 p.m.

Authorities reported a car was shot, possibly related to the first shooting. The occupants were not injured in the incident.

Kenyatta Scott, Sr. was transported to another facility and is stable condition.

Detectives say they are currently conducting interviews and working on leads.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information concerning these incidents can call the Detective Division at (985) 732-6238.

