BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Mayor Cantrell traveling to Singapore for climate change summit

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is scheduled to take another trip overseas just days after city council members took steps to restrict her spending on travel.

The mayor’s office says she’s heading to Singapore for a week to attend the “World Cities Summit,” which begins this weekend.

Her office says the summit will focus on challenges facing urban communities, such as climate change.

Last week, two New Orleans council members introduced a proposed ordinance to restrict travel expenses for officials. It would apply to “non-essential trips,” including trips for festivals and sister city agreements.

Critics say the mayor’s recent trips overseas are not appropriate while the city battles rising crime and a police manpower shortage.

Just last Friday, an NOPD officer quit mid-shift when he realized he would have little to no backup on a busy night in the French Quarter.

“This is really not the time to be going out of the country to Singapore or other long-distance trips when the city council is considering a reduction to your travel budget,” Dillard University political analyst Robert Collins says. “It sort of gives your critics more ammunition to work with. So the mayor is really not helping her case.”

This will be Cantrell’s third overseas trip in a little more than a month. She recently traveled to France and Switzerland to sign sister city agreements.

Cantrell has maintained the trips are economically and culturally important for the city.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supt. Shaun Ferguson, center, said Tuesday (July 26) it was 'disheartening' that an NOPD...
Ex-NOPD officer explains quitting mid-shift, though Supt. Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
Entergy bills are strangling customers’ wallets across the state. An Avondale family finds it...
Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home
Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart

Latest News

Cantrell traveling to Singapore
Cantrell traveling to Singapore
Gas station manager remembers JayDaYoungan as friendly
Gas station clerk remembers JayDaYoungan as friendly
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say