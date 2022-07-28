Nicondra: More afternoon storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Slow moving storms will continue to be an issue on off through the afternoon in Southeast Louisiana and along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Typical summer rain coverage around 40% is expected through the day, but under some big rain makers some ponding and street flooding is once again likely. Keep up with the radar in your Fox 8 weather app as you move around through the day to avoid the problem areas if possible. The good news in during the dry times most areas will stay nice with a good bit of sunshine and temperatures in the the 90 degree range during the day. The tropics remain quiet.

