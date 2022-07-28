NOPD response times up to an average of two and a half hours according to data analyst

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you call 911 in New Orleans, you could possibly wait an average of two and a half hours for police to respond according to new data.

NOPD disputes the figures, but that revelation has some City Council members blaming NOPD leadership for the lack of officers.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell says the officers she’s talked to do not mention an issue with the Superintendent, but rather a need for resources. She says no one should be tearing the department down, only showing support.

“That starts with our superintendent and that’s what we need to be focused on,” Cantrell said.

It’s become clear, however, that response times continue to climb as officers like Scott Fanning continue to leave.

“The night I quit, I logged on and I think there were almost 40 calls holding,” Fanning described. “40 people called 911 and were waiting on police and when you have that little police, by the time you get to the calls, they’re gone.”

The data presented to the Council Wednesday from analyst Jeff Asher shows that’s the case in 40 percent of major calls for service, which could lead to under-reporting crime.

“We’ve lost 110 officers since the first of the year. That’s one every 46 hours is leaving, and we’re not replacing them,” PANO President Michael Glasser said. “We have a bonus plan, which of course we’re grateful to get, but that was a week ago and we’ve lost five officers since then.”

Fanning shared a video that shows around 35 officers on shift for the entire city Friday night, which puts the average response time of 150 minutes in perspective, up from 51 minutes in 2019 according to Asher.

This month alone, it’s up to 177 minutes. That’s nearly three hours.

The averages presented to the council include non-emergency calls as well, which is why NOPD has an issue with the numbers.

The data the department reports uses a median that they say shows response times are not as long.

The time has increased since April, when we reported the average wait time was two hours.

“It’s not safe for them. It’s not safe for the citizens. We can’t get there on time and when we do there’s not enough of us, Glasser said.” We said this to the council, we said this at the Civil Service Commission, we said it to the OIG, to the IPM, to anyone who listened, we brought it to the Superintendent and nothing changes.”

“It’s the disciplinary system, it’s PIB, it’s the promotional system, it’s the consent decree.”

“They know what the answer is and they just ignore it.”

In Jefferson Parish, emergency calls take an average of four minutes to respond and non-emergencies are 11 minutes.

NOPD says with fewer officers, they have to prioritize, but their focus will never waiver from ensuring an immediate response to an emergency.

