Zack: Periods of storms and summer heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The pretty typical summer pattern rolls on this week as more storms can be expected along with periods of hot, sunny conditions.

Today and again on Friday I see no reason to shy away from our above normal rain coverage. Expect stormy periods with some of those periods coming from downpours that could produce street flooding. Rain coverage through week’s end will be around 60% with highs near 90.

By the weekend we should get a small influx of drier air which will act to limit storm activity. For this reason expect a decrease in storm coverage on Saturday with a little more sun ruling the forecast. More sun means hotter conditions as highs trend upwards into the lower 90s. Sunday may see an extra storm or two added into the forecast but once again widespread storms aren’t expected.

Rain chances will quickly rebound heading into next week as a weakness develops along the Gulf Coast leading to a return of the above normal rain chances.

All remains quiet in the tropics.

