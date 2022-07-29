BBB Accredited Business
31-year-old reportedly jumped off Twin Span in Slidell; search underway

Vehicles head slowly east on the Interstate-10 twin spans leaving New Orleans. (AP...
Vehicles head slowly east on the Interstate-10 twin spans leaving New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A search is underway after a 31-year-old man reportedly jumped off the Twin Spans in Slidell, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thurs., July 28. The man was experiencing a “mental health crisis at the time,” Sheriff Randy Smith’s office says.

The STPSO Marine Division, the United States Coast, and St. Tammany Fire District 1 are assisting in the search.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis please contact NAMI at 985-626-6538, or if an emergency call 911,” Sheriff Smith stated.

