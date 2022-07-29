BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Perfect timing, fewer storms for the weekend; not a zero chance but spotty

By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As we roll into the weekend, not a zero chance, but storm chances will lower Saturday to a 30% coverage. Highs as bit warmer at 90-92°. Sunday will see a 40% coverage with many dry hours into the mid afternoon. Rain chances are highest before sunset.

This weekend you will need the sunglasses, sunscreen, and keep the umbrella nearby in case you hit one of the isolated showers or storms. In the tropics the last storm we had out there was Colin. There have been 4 times in the last 30 years that the Atlantic has had no named activity from July 3 to August 3rd. let’s hope this keeps on going. As of now, no tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.

