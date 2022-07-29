Cantrell cancels Singapore trip

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has canceled an upcoming trip to Singapore as her recent overseas travel has drawn ire from her constituents and the city council.

Mayor Cantrell said on WBOK radio Friday morning, just one day after reporters were barred from asking her questions about her travel spending a press event, that she will be staying in the city to deal with morale and manpower in the New Orleans Police Department.

Cantrell expressed concern over “continuing separations” from the police department. One of the more recent departures, last Friday, included an officer quitting mid-shift after realizing he had little or no backup in the French Quarter.

More: Ex-NOPD officer explains quitting mid-shift, though Supt. Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’

The decision comes as councilmembers proposed an ordinance to limit elected officials’ travel spending for “non-essential trips.”

Cantrell was expected to depart for Singapore sometime this weekend and attend a climate change summit. The trip would have been her third overseas in a little over a month.

“She’s an ambassador to the city not just for the cultural economy, but the entire economy from all over the city,” Communication Director Gregory Joseph said. “So, when she travels and she takes the city with her. She’s going, city taxpayer-funded and it’s very important for her to be doing these jobs. It’s very important for us to be at the table when climate change conversations are happening.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.