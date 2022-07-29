La. abortion ban back in effect as court battle continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An appellate court reinstated Louisiana’s ban on abortions on Friday, July 29.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Louisiana’s pro-life trigger laws can be enforced. The First Circuit has ordered Judge Johnson to grant our suspensive appeal. #lagov #lalege — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) July 29, 2022

The First Circuit Court of Appeal has granted a preliminary injunction to put the ban back in effect after a district judge had blocked the trigger laws from being enforced.

Louisiana's trigger laws essentially banning abortions has been blocked again by a state judge.

The statewide abortion ban does not have exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry reacts to judge's decision on state's abortion trigger law

Attorney General Jeff Landry and others filed the appeal after a Baton Rouge district judge allowed abortion clinics to continue operating until the lawsuit is resolved.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.