BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

La. abortion ban back in effect as court battle continues

FILE - An operating room technician performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group...
FILE - An operating room technician performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La., on July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson, File)(Ted Jackson | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An appellate court reinstated Louisiana’s ban on abortions on Friday, July 29.

The First Circuit Court of Appeal has granted a preliminary injunction to put the ban back in effect after a district judge had blocked the trigger laws from being enforced.

Louisiana's trigger laws essentially banning abortions has been blocked again by a state judge.
The statewide abortion ban does not have exceptions for victims of rape and incest.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry reacts to judge's decision on state's abortion trigger law

Attorney General Jeff Landry and others filed the appeal after a Baton Rouge district judge allowed abortion clinics to continue operating until the lawsuit is resolved.

RELATED STORIES
AG files appeal after judge allows abortion clinics to continue operating until lawsuit resolved
Louisiana judge allows abortion clinics to operate until lawsuit is resolved
Judge again extends order stopping La. abortion ban
Judge extends restraining order blocking La. abortion ban
Pro-Choice and Pro-Life advocates react to ‘trigger law’ hearing
Abortion ban in Louisiana once again blocked by judge

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Supt. Shaun Ferguson, center, said Tuesday (July 26) it was 'disheartening' that an NOPD...
Ex-NOPD officer explains quitting mid-shift, though Supt. Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart

Latest News

Man shot dead in New Orleans East, police say
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen called Friday's practice a bit sloppy. (AP...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #3
Man jumps off Twin Span in Slidell
Man jumps off Twin Span in Slidell
Mayor Cantrell cancels Singapore trip amid backlash
Mayor Cantrell cancels Singapore trip amid backlash
Mayor Cantrell travel documents
Mayor Cantrell cancels Singapore trip to focus on NOPD manpower, morale issues