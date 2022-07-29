Man shot dead in New Orleans East, police say
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot dead in New Orleans East Friday afternoon, according to NOPD.
Around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man being shot in the 10500 block of Curran Road.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information is currently available.
