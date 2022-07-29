New Orleans man arrested for stealing mail from collection boxes outside Elmwood post office

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man is facing charges for allegedly stealing mail from collection boxes outside the post office in Elmwood.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, on July 2, a vehicle previously captured on surveillance video returned to the Citrus Boulevard location, unlocked the blue boxes and stole containers of mail.

The man was identified as Earl Vincent IV.

Deputies believe Vincent used a stolen postal key to take mail from the Elmwood post office on 12 different locations. They allegedly found more than 40 stolen checks and 12 stolen debit cards in his possession.

