Nicondra: More Afternoon Storms, But A Break For the Weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve followed a strong pattern over the past week or so with warm temperatures near 90 each day and spotty storms producing heavy downpours at times with dry and sunny conditions otherwise. An uptick in moisture will mean a few more people under the storms today, but then we see moisture dialed back in the middle and upper levels for Saturday leading to a bit less coverage. It won’t last long with available moisture increasing again as we close out the weekend. Tropics remain quiet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.