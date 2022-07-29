BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: More Afternoon Storms, But A Break For the Weekend

Isolated downpours continue to be a nuisance
Dry air in the mid to upper levels could lead to a bit less rain on Saturday, but greater...
Dry air in the mid to upper levels could lead to a bit less rain on Saturday, but greater instability could mean a few stronger storms.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve followed a strong pattern over the past week or so with warm temperatures near 90 each day and spotty storms producing heavy downpours at times with dry and sunny conditions otherwise. An uptick in moisture will mean a few more people under the storms today, but then we see moisture dialed back in the middle and upper levels for Saturday leading to a bit less coverage. It won’t last long with available moisture increasing again as we close out the weekend. Tropics remain quiet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

