BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Toddler survives accidental heroin overdose; father arrested in Lafourche Parish, sheriff says

A 41-year-old Golden Meadow man has been arrested after his child accidentally overdosed on his...
A 41-year-old Golden Meadow man has been arrested after his child accidentally overdosed on his heroin, officials say.(MGN)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WVUE) - A 41-year-old Golden Meadow man has been arrested after his child accidentally overdosed on his heroin, officials say.

Police in Golden Meadow say they received a call of a toddler not breathing around 11:30 a.m. on Wed., July 27. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre did not say how old the child was.

Webre says a bystander began performing lifesaving measures on the child until an ambulance arrived.

Once at the hospital, authorities say medical staff determined the child had suffered an opioid overdose. The child was stabilized and airlifted to a second hospital for further treatment.

Police say the child’s father, Dontrell Williams Sr., eventually admitted to having heroin in his vehicle, which the child “accidentally ingested.” They believe Williams disposed of the drugs before police arrived.

Williams was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on suspicion of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, possession of heroin, and violation of a drug-free zone -- due to the proximity of a school. His bail was set at $56,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Supt. Shaun Ferguson, center, said Tuesday (July 26) it was 'disheartening' that an NOPD...
Ex-NOPD officer explains quitting mid-shift, though Supt. Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’
Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart
Lil Wayne reveals Lil WeezyAna Fest 2019 lineup, announces new location
Retired New Orleans police officer who saved Lil Wayne as a kid dies at 65

Latest News

Mayor trip spending ordinance
Mayor Cantrell’s upcoming trip to Singapore sparks questions as ordinance aims to limit travel expenses
Rep. Steve Scalise played in the 2022 Congressional Baseball Game.
Rep. Scalise plays in Congressional Baseball Game, recalls recovery from 2017 shooting at practice
St. Charles Sheriff shooting retaliation fear
St. Charles Sheriff shooting retaliation fear
Jason Williams acquittal wrap up
Williams Trial: Alternate juror says government’s case was weak, agrees with the verdict