Williams Trial: Alternate juror says government’s case was weak, agrees with the verdict

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted of all charges against him Thursday, an alternate juror said he agrees with the verdict and criticized the government’s case as filled with “holes.”

The alternate juror, speaking exclusively to FOX 8 and declining to be identified, said he felt the prosecution rested too heavily on the testimony of Williams’ tax preparer Henry Timothy.

“I would say that justice was served in this case,” said the alternate juror. “While it was a very good defense, I think that the holes in the government’s case just helped them along.”

Timothy, who prepared Williams and Burdett’s tax returns from 2010 through 2017, was an admitted liar who falsified his own tax returns, and testified that he did the same for many of his roughly 1,500 clients.

“Even in his testimony there was times where, and it was proven, where he just gave the evidence that would help him,” the alternate juror said. “He was the government’s star witness, and had little to no credibility.”

He said he sat through more than a week of testimony, listening intently for hard evidence that never arrived.

Now that Williams is free of the charges hanging over him, FOX 8 Political Analyst Mike Sherman said he emerged from the trial stronger and more powerfully politically.

“He stood in front of city hall after being indicted, prior to running for DA and declared his innocence. He got the chance to prove it by a jury of his peers today. The prosecutor being prosecuted comes out not guilty,” said Sherman.

“Mr. Williams was, in my opinion, targeted,” the alternate juror said. “To put somebody on trial for offenses of that magnitude with the evidence that was given is almost scary.”

Burdett was not so lucky: she was found guilty on four tax fraud counts in her personal filings from a separate indictment. Her sentencing is set for November 30.

“I kind of feel like Ms. Burdett, had she not worked for Mr. Williams, probably would not have been in that position,” the alternate juror said. “I understand that there was a lot of work put into this case. But still, the lack of evidence was substantial.”

RELATED STORIES

D.A. Jason Williams is more powerful following his acquittal, says political analysts

Orleans Parish DA Jason Williams acquitted in federal tax fraud trial; Burdett convicted of four separate charges

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.