Zack: Storm chances continue into the weekend

There will be a decrease in storm coverage on Saturday
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The last weekend of July is here and the weather pattern remains in cruise control as day-to-day changes are pretty minimal at this time of year.

More storms can be expected as we round out your work week on Friday. A 60% storm coverage is in the forecast for today with some of those storms coming as downpours which can lead to street flooding. Once we get the storms and clouds developing, highs will be near 90 then fall back into the 80s for the remainder of the day.

There will be some “small” changes coming for the weekend as a slot of dry air rotates in from the Gulf. This will lead to not as many of those storms and rain chances taking a step back. I’m going with a 30% coverage on Saturday followed by a 40% rain chance for Sunday. The storms that do pop can still be heavy but there just won’t be as many of them.

This short reprieve in our rain coverage for the weekend is long gone by next week as more moisture settles in along the Gulf Coast leading to higher than normal rain chances again.

All remains quiet in the tropics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

