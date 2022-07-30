2,100 gallons of fuel oil discharge from tanker ship into Mississippi River in Kenner

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans personnel respond to a discharge of oil on the Lower Mississippi...
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans personnel respond to a discharge of oil on the Lower Mississippi River near Kenner, Louisiana(U.S. Coast Guard District 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 2,100 gallons of fuel oil discharged from a tanker ship and entered the Mississippi River Friday in Kenner, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received notification Thursday evening around 6 p.m. that the tank vessel Hafnia Rhine discharged oil during a fueling operation with a fuel barge at Ama Anchorage.

Watchstanders dispatched Coast Guard pollution responders to the scene.

The crew of the Hafnia Rhine secured the oil discharge and an estimated 2,100 gallons of fuel oil entered the Mississippi River and contaminated approximately 50-60 barges.

The National Response Corporation and Environmental Safety and Health Consulting Services helped remove the oil.

There have been no reports of impact to wildlife. The cause of the discharge remains under investigation.

