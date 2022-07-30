After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #4

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Have a day, Chris Olave

Saints first round pick Chris Olave has been steady all camp, but on Saturday Olave had his best day yet.

It started in seven-on-seven when Olave ran terrific comeback route to create separation on Paulson Adebo. Jameis Winston hit him on the sideline.

The pair connected on the play of the day later in practice when Olave broke free all alone deep downfield. Winston immediately located the coverage bust and fired a bomb for a touchdown. A few plays later, Andy Dalton connected with Olave in the middle of the field for a 15-yard gain.

It’s early and the pads still have not come on, but through four practice Olave has shown the game isn’t too big for him.

Take Two: Evaluating Winston

Winston was all over the place Saturday. He opened with disaster. On his first throw of seven-on-seven, C.J. Gardner-Johnson undercut his throw to Deonte Harty, picked him off and ran it back for six. On the very next play, Roby jumped Winston’s throw to Olave and intercepted the ball. He too returned it for a touchdown.

Winston was able to bounce back a bit with consecutive completions to Adam Trautman and Olave (described above). Later, he connected on that beauty to Olave downfield for a score. In the final team period, he overthrew Jarvis Landry on a slot fade with Gardner-Johnson in coverage.

The positive thing about Winston being (mostly) healthy is now there can be a fair evaluation of his actual on-field work. He opened camp with a really good practice but has had two subpar outings in practices three and four. He had some accuracy issues in Friday’s work and was hot and cold all day Saturday. Fortunately, there’s still a long way to go in the process.

Take Three: Other Top Plays

Dalton connected with Dwayne Washington on a wheel route downfield during seven-on-seven.

Dalton also found Marquez Callaway on an over route, but as Callaway came down with it, P.J. Williams knocked the ball out of his hands causing an incompletion or a forced fumble.

During the first team period, which emphasized the run game, Zack Baun had a tackle for loss.

Tony Jones, Jr. closed out that same period with a big run on an outside zone. He was able to break free on the left sideline and cut back on a defensive back to get into the end zone. Jones struggled Friday, so he needed that today.

P.J. Williams opened up the second team period with a PBU. Winston, ran a bootleg and tried to hit Landy on a drag route. Williams got there to knock the ball away.

Alvin Kamara looks smooth as ever. He had a nice run right after the big bomb to Olave.

Dalton connected with Harty on an over route for about twenty yards. Dalton was able to navigate the pocket against a blitz and find Harty.

Andrew Dowell and Taco Charlton combined for a sack on Ian Book.

Baun nearly had a phenomenal pass break-up during the final team period when he tipped a Dalton pass to Kevin White. The ball, though, floated right into White’s hands for the catch.

Take Four: Participation Report

Michael Thomas was not present at practice Saturday. Dennis Allen said it was a planned day off.

Taysom Hill, Pete Werner, Marcus Davenport, Juwan Johnson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Rashid Shaheed and Bryce Thompson all did not practice.

Take Five: Other Observations

- Tyrann Mathieu missed his fourth practice Thursday as he handles his personal family matter. Allen didn’t have an update on his return.

- Bradley Roby received the first team reps at cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore.

- Baun and Eric Wilson both received first team reps at linebacker.

- The fans definitely brought a different energy to practice Saturday. It was perfect timing for a practice in front of a live audience.

- It’s an off day Sunday for the Saints, but when they return the pads come on Monday. This is where the intensity can certainly pick up a few notches and perhaps give a clearer picture of some players at key positions.

