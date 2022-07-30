BBB Accredited Business
Body of 31-year-old recovered after reportedly jumping off Twin Span in Slidell

Lake water ripples
Lake water ripples(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of a 31-year-old Marrero man who reportedly jumped from the Twin Span Thursday (July 28) has been recovered.

Around 8 a.m., the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, with the assistance of the United States Coast Guard and Fire District 1, recovered the body. The man was identified as Jermaine Smith.

Deputies say around 8:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28), the man was experiencing a “mental health crisis at the time.”

RELATED COVERAGE: 31-year-old reportedly jumped off Twin Span in Slidell; search underway

The STPSO Marine Division along with the United States Coast Guard and Fire District 1 conducted a search that continued until his body was found.

“This is a tragedy for both he and his family. There are so many resources available for those experiencing a mental health crisis. I commend the hard work of the search team in giving his family some type of closure. If you or someone you know is experiencing such a crisis please contact NAMI at 985-626-6538, or if an emergency call 911,” Sheriff Randy Smith stated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

