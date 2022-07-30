Destrehan alum Kirk Merritt returns home to play for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kirk Merritt produced some eye-popping plays while at Destrehan High. Eight years later, he’s back in South Louisiana suiting up for his hometown Saints.

“Unreal to be honest. It’s a surreal moment. I’ve said it before, me and my friends and my family as well. Just coming out here, I went to middle school right over there. It’s a crazy feeling, I can’t really explain it,” said Saints receiver Kirk Merritt.

The road to the Black and Gold was a bumpy one. Stops at Oregon and Texas A&M didn’t last long. The running back and receiver finally got back on track in tiny Scooba, Mississippi at East Mississippi Community College. The school was made famous in a Netflix documentary.

“They call it “Last Chance U.” Do you feel this is your last chance to show people what you’re about?

“I think you can say that. I have two years of eligibility after this. If you work hard it won’t go unnoticed,” said Merritt.

And it didn’t. Merritt finished at Arkansas State, and is now a professional football player.

“Traveling through adversity, the ups and downs of my career. Finally ended up here. I’m very grateful for this opportunity, and be a part of this organization,” said Merritt.

Making the Saints roster will be an extremely tough assignment. It’s one of the most stacked positions on the team. Merritt knows the odds, and has a checklist of things to improve on.

“Just staying consistent, working on really everything. It’s a lot to work on. One thing Kodi Burns (Saints WR coach) said is we can be the top guy all the time, but there’s always more ladders to climb. He had an example about the IPhone. I don’t know, we’re on IPhone 14, 13, and we started on IPhone 1. There’s always a chance to get better,” said Merritt.

This is Merritt’s second stop in the NFL. He was previously on the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins.

