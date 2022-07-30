A family driving through Bayou St. John witness a double shooting that left two people injured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday (July 28) near the intersection of Orleans and North Gayoso. In pictures on social media, neighbors have pieced together that the shooter may be connected to other nearby crimes.

A young mother was sitting in the back seat to comfort her crying two-year-old but ended up being front row to a potentially deadly situation unfolding as the family drove down Orleans Avenue Thursday (July 28) evening.

“It was like four shots that rang out and my husband just like slammed on the brakes...and he was like, are you seeing that,” the witness said.

“I heard the shots ring out again. I like took my body and just kind of threw kind of like covered my son so that he wouldn’t get hit. I just told him I was like, like, go go go and I looked in the back of my car and I could see the brown Toyota Tacoma leaving the scene.”

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were shot. They were driven to the hospital according to police, their conditions are unknown.

Unnerved and upset, she took to Facebook to warn the neighborhood.

“I’m glad that I said something. I almost didn’t post but it’s become very apparent that a lot of this is related to other stuff,” the witness said.

The woman’s description of the getaway truck lead to a surveillance photo, descriptions and a major connection.

A nearby couple had been robbed the Tuesday after Memorial Day.

“I know that’s my truck,” the victim said. “He knew our schedule he wasn’t afraid of the dog. He pistol whipped the dog scratched her cornea and then locked her in the bathroom.”

The brownish Toyota Tacoma has distinct custom rims along with a window that had been smashed out after the theft. The couple noticed that when they spotted the truck just the other week on North Claiborne and tried to confront the man.

“This guy’s dangerous. He could kill someone. He’s already attempted to kill someone. He tried to run us over when we caught him with the truck,” the victim said.

NOPD has not provided a suspect or confirmed the connection of the incidents.

