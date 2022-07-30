Hannah: Drier start to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More sun and a few storms for the beginning of the weekend.

We will have temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon along with a few scattered showers and storms. Saturday will be the drier day out of the weekend.

Sunday moisture returns along with more widespread rain chances. Some storms could have heavy rain and strong winds.

Through the beginning of the work week, rain chances stay high as moisture remains in the region.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.