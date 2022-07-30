BBB Accredited Business
Hannah: Drier start to the weekend

Moisture increases by the beginning of the week
Rain chances this week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More sun and a few storms for the beginning of the weekend.

We will have temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon along with a few scattered showers and storms. Saturday will be the drier day out of the weekend.

Sunday moisture returns along with more widespread rain chances. Some storms could have heavy rain and strong winds.

Through the beginning of the work week, rain chances stay high as moisture remains in the region.

