BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Weekend break. Wetter next week.

The high breaks down and an upper low will contribute to more rain for the middle of next week.
The high breaks down and an upper low will contribute to more rain for the middle of next week.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bit drier on this Saturday with just a few locations caught under heavy down pours. Most of the area stayed mostly dry Saturday. High temperatures hovered around 90. Sunday will be similar with just a few more locations tapping into the heavy rainfall. Rain chances ramp up into the week as high pressure controlling our weather weakens and we see an upper level low over the southeast trigger more showers and storms as it taps into plenty of Gulf moisture. The July lull continues in the tropics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Supt. Shaun Ferguson, center, said Tuesday (July 26) it was 'disheartening' that an NOPD...
Ex-NOPD officer explains quitting mid-shift, though Supt. Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Two people slain in Metairie in shootings 30 minutes apart

Latest News

Morning weather update for Saturday, July 30
Morning weather update for Saturday, July 30
Rain chances this week
Hannah: Drier start to the weekend
Bruce's Friday evening weather forecast 7/29
Bruce's Friday evening weather forecast 7/29
Bruce's Friday afternoon weather forecast 7/29
Bruce's Friday afternoon weather forecast 7/29