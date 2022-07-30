Nicondra: Weekend break. Wetter next week.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bit drier on this Saturday with just a few locations caught under heavy down pours. Most of the area stayed mostly dry Saturday. High temperatures hovered around 90. Sunday will be similar with just a few more locations tapping into the heavy rainfall. Rain chances ramp up into the week as high pressure controlling our weather weakens and we see an upper level low over the southeast trigger more showers and storms as it taps into plenty of Gulf moisture. The July lull continues in the tropics.

