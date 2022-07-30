BBB Accredited Business
One winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Illinois for $1.28 billion jackpot

Mega Millions winning numbers drawing
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Lottery officials say there is one winning ticket and it was purchased in Illinois.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14.

The jackpot is the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

