BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Abandoned house in Gentilly rattles neighbors with partial collapse Sunday

An entire side of this abandoned house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street came crashing down...
An entire side of this abandoned house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street came crashing down Sunday (July 31) in a collapse, but no one was reported injured.(New Orleans Fire Department)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents of a Gentilly neighborhood were startled Sunday morning (July 31) when one side of a house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street suddenly collapsed.

The house had been abandoned for about a year, and New Orleans Fire Department officials said no one was inside the structure or injured in the collapse.

One neighbor, who did not wish to be named, said he had complained about the structure for months and even took pictures of the dangerously bulging building last week to City Hall, but said nothing was done.

Another neighbor, Eric Henderson, said he was just glad no one was hurt.

“I know no one was living there. It’s been about a year since someone was living in that house,” Henderson said. “One day last week, I was looking at it and said, ‘Well, it looks like it’s about to collapse.’ And I know my neighbor has been complaining about it for a while. But I guess they got to tear it down now.”

A district fire commander at the scene said the building was not safe to enter and should be barricaded until it can be safely demolished.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan sustained fatal injuries when he and his father were shot in Bogalusa on July 27,...
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Supt. Shaun Ferguson, center, said Tuesday (July 26) it was 'disheartening' that an NOPD...
Ex-NOPD officer explains quitting mid-shift, though Supt. Ferguson calls it ‘disheartening’
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

A wrong-way driver was killed and five others injured in a head-on highway crash Saturday night...
Wrong-way driver killed, 5 others injured in head-on highway crash near Bogalusa
Husband Glen Boyd accepts Nancy Parker's Lifetime Achievement Award from Press Club of New...
Husband Glen Boyd accepts Nancy Parker's Lifetime Achievement Award from Press Club of New Orleans
A 30-year-old man fatally shot his 68-year-old father, then shot himself Sunday (July 31) at a...
Man kills father, then shoots himself in Hollygrove home, NOPD says
Fox 8 Chief Meteorologist David Bernard rises to accept his trophy for Best Weathercast at the...
Fox 8 dominates Press Club of New Orleans awards with 16 first-place honors, including best newscast, best weathercast