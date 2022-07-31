FFF: Saints need a steady Jameis Winston in 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: Saints success hinges on the play of Jameis Winston, Scottish soccer is back, and what’s the hottest pizza joint in NOLA.

FOOTBALL

The Saints defense is one of the premier units in the NFL. If the offense can hold their own in 2022, well the Black and Gold can no doubt make the postseason.

For offensive success to happen, New Orleans needs Winston to limit mistakes in the passing game.

#Saints training camp is four practices in, let’s break it all down on #GarlandontheAvenue. pic.twitter.com/apwYCkUvvp — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) July 31, 2022

What the Black and Gold doesn’t need is a Winston roller coaster ride. That was on full display at training camp on Saturday.

He threw back-to-back pick sixes to Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Bradley Roby.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) with one of the big plays of #Saints training camp on Saturday, intercepts Jameis Winston, takes it for the TD. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/GQpzaZKQby — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) July 30, 2022

Bradley Roby intercepts Jameis Winston for a pick-six. pic.twitter.com/DVKPp47yFX — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) July 30, 2022

Later in the workout, Winston made amends with a 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie Chris Olave.

Turnovers put the defense in horrendous situations. If the receiver isn’t open, defense is pressing down on Winston, just throw it away, live to fight another day.

Two or three interceptions in a contest, that usually results in a loss. The team doesn’t want boom or bust, it’s looking for consistency from QB1.

FÚTBOL

Saturday morning at 6 a.m. I hit the treadmill. Yes it was early, but not in Scotland.

The Scottish Premier League kicked off another season, with Livingston and Rangers doing the honors.

It was an absolutely glorious thing. Real games in July, you gotta love it.

Rangers won the contest, 2-1. On Sunday, their hated rival, Celtic, beat Aberdeen 2-0.

This is why I love “The beautiful game.” Day or night, January or July, somewhere around the world a soccer match is happening.

FOOD

Zee’s Pizzeria acquired a cult following when it setup shop on Saturday’s at Zony Mash Brewery.

Zee’s garnered so much love, they finally opened a brick and mortar restaurant this week.

The reviews of the new spot, 5-star. They’ve sold out of pies every day since they opened the doors on Thursday.

I’ve had it a few times, and I came away greatly impressed. It’s one of the best slices in NOLA.

It’s located at 3914 Baronne St., Uptown. It’s open Wednesday-Sunday.

If you love pizza, this is a must try.

