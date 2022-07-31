Fox 8 dominates Press Club of New Orleans awards with 16 first-place honors, including best newscast, best weathercast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - WVUE-Fox 8 dominated the Press Club of New Orleans’ 64th annual Excellence in Journalism awards Saturday night (July 30), taking home 16 first-place honors including the coveted trophies for Best Newscast and Best Weathercast.

All told, the top-rated Fox 8 news staff won 41 awards -- more than any other local news station or outlet -- with lead anchor and investigator Lee Zurik being honored with eight individual awards.

Fox 8 took the top honor of Best Newscast for a 9 p.m. newscast helmed by executive producer Chris Petrey.

Fox 8 chief meteorologist David Bernard won the top honor for Best Weathercast in New Orleans. All press club competition categories are judged by panels of judges from other cities.

In the most moving moment of the ceremony at The Higgins Hotel, the late Fox 8 reporter-anchor Nancy Parker was honored posthumously with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which husband Glen Boyd accepted on her behalf with the couple’s three children present.

Other first-place winners from Fox 8 included Zurik for Broadcast Education Reporting, Zurik and Olivia Vidal for Best Broadcast Continuing Coverage of the post-Hurricane Ida nursing home deaths, Meg Gatto for Broadcast Government Reporting, Rob Krieger for Broadcast Lifestyle Reporting, Nicondra Norwood for Broadcast Business Reporting, the Fox 8 Sports Staff for Best Television Sports Special (”Draft Game Plan”) and the Fox 8 staff for Best Television Planned Event (”A Unique Mardi Gras,” coverage of 2021′s pandemic-influenced Fat Tuesday).

Fox 8 photographers took first-place honors for General News Videography (Tim Guidry) and Sports Videography (Lance Washington).

Fox 8 Sports reporter Sean Fazende took first place for Best Digital Media Sports Blog. Former Fox 8 sports reporter Chris Hagan won first-place awards for Television Reporting Writing and Sports Feature Reporting.

A full list of the Fox 8 honorees:

Broadcast Education Reporting: Lee Zurik, first place

General News Videography: Tim Guidry, first place

Photo Essay Videography: Kia Callia, second place

Digital Media Special Section: Lee Zurik “Strangled,” third place

Television Sports Special: Fox 8 “Draft Game Plan,” first place

Television Documentary: Lee Zurik “Strangled,” third place

Television Lifestyle Reporting: Rob Krieger “Laozi ice cream,” first place; Rob Krieger “Craft Beer,” second place

Television Investigative Reporting: Lee Zurik “Discarded Danger,” third place

Lifetime Achievement Award: Nancy Parker Boyd, Fox 8

Television Planned Event: Fox 8 Staff “A Unique Mardi Gras,” first place

Television Environmental Reporting: Lee Zurik “Left for Dead,” first place; Lee Zurik, second place; Olivia Vidal, third place

Best Television Sports Show: Fox 8 “Final Play,” second place

Best Television Videography Editing: John Turnipseed, third place

Best Videography Feature: Dave McNamara “Heart of Louisiana: Chico State,” first place

Best Visual Storytelling Videography: John Turnipseed “Strangled,” second place; Kia Callia “Pandemic Within a Pandemic,” third place

Television Sports Feature Reporting: Chris Hagan “Running back to fans,” first place

Television Government Reporting: Meg Gatto “Combatting Carbon,” first place; Lee Zurik “New Orleans Trash Contract,” third place

Television Feature Reporting: Rob Krieger “Full House,” second place; Dave McNamara “Heart of Louisiana: Steve Riley,” third place

Best Television Promotion: Frankie Prijatel, third place

Television Best Continuing Coverage: Lee Zurik and Olivia Vidal “Nursing Home Deaths,” first place; Fox 8 Staff “Seacor Power Disaster,” second place

Best Weathercast: David Bernard, first place

Best Digital Media Sports Blog: Sean Fazende, first place

Best Website: Fox8live.com, third place

Best Sports Videography: Lance Washington, first place; Edwin Goode, second place

Best News Videography: Fox 8 Staff “Hurricane Ida,” second place; Lance Washington “Carjacking Victim Killed,” third place

Digital Media Best Use of Twitter: Garland Gillen, third place

Television Business Reporting: Nicondra Norwood “The Cali Collection,” first place; Rob Krieger “The Crawfish King,” second place; Shelley Brown “Fox 8 Defenders: Stalled Street Repairs,” third place

Television General News Reporting: Liz Reyes “License to Carry,” third place

Best Television Newscast: Chris Petrey “Fox 8 News at 9 p.m.,” first place

Best Television Reporting Writing: Chris Hagan

From left, assistant news director Jessica Remer and managing editor Nancy DeCorte were among the Fox 8 news staff honored Saturday (July 30) at the Press Club of New Orleans' Excellence in Journalism awards. (WVUE-Fox 8)

