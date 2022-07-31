FOX 8 takes home 15 first-place New Orleans Press Club Awards

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A big congrats to the FOX 8 staff. We took home 15 first-place awards at the New Orleans Press Club Awards.

FOX 8 walked away with 40 awards tonight among our reporters and staff. The Press Club even honored our very own Nancy Parker with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

David Bernard won for “Best Weathercast,” Lee Zurik and Olivia Vidal won first place for the ongoing coverage of the nursing home deaths following Hurricane Ida.

Lee Zurik won first place in “Broadcast Education Reporting.” Rob Krieger won first and second place in “Lifestyle Reporting,” and Nicondra Norwood won first place for her story “Cassie’s Collection.”

Congratulations to all the winners.

Full list below of all the winners:

Broadcast - education reporting - Lee Zurik - first place

Videography- general news - Tim Guidry - first place

Videographer photo essay - Kia Callia - second place

Digital media special section- Lee Zurik - third place “Strangled”

TV sports special - first place- Fox 8 “Draft Game Plan”

TV documentary- Lee Zurik third place - “Strangled”

TV lifestyle reporting - Rob Krieger - second place “Craft Beer”

TV lifestyle reporting- Rob Krieger - first place - “Laozi ice cream”

Investigative reporting- Lee Zurik- third place - ”Discarded danger”

Lifetime Achievement Award - Nancy Parker

TV planned event - Fox 8 staff first place - “A Unique Mardi Gras”

TV environmental reporting Olivia Vidal - third place, Lee Zurik - second place and Lee Zurik - first place “Left for Dead”

Best sports show - Fox 8 - second place - “Final Play”

TV videography best editing - John Turnipseed - third place

Videography feature- Dave McNamara - first place - HOL “Chico state”

Videography Visual storytelling - Kia Callia - third place “Pandemic within a pandemic” and John Turnipseed - second place - “Strangled”

TV Sports Feature Reporting - first place - Chris Hagan- “Running back to fans”

TV Government reporting Meg Gatto - first place - “Combatting Carbon” and Lee Zurik - third place - “New Orleans trash contract”

TV Feature Reporting - Dave McNamara - third place - HOL “Steve Riley” and Rob Krieger - second place - “Full House”

Best TV promotion- Frankie Prijatel - third place

TV continuing coverage FOX 8 - second place - “Seacor power disaster” and Lee Zurik/ Olivia Vidal - first place - “Nursing home deaths”

Best weathercast - first place - David Bernard

Digital media sports blog - Sean Fazende - first place

Best website - Fox 8 - third place

Sports videography - Edwin Goode - second place and Lance Washington - first place

Breaking news videography - Lance Washington- third place - “Carjacking victim killed” and Fox 8 staff - second place - “Hurricane Ida”

Digital best use of Twitter - Garland Gillen - third place

TV business reporting - Nicondra Norwood - first place - “Cassie’s collection,” Rob Krieger - second place - “The crawfish king” and Shelley Brown - third place - Fox 8 Defenders “Stalled street repairs”

TV general news reporting - Liz Reyes - third place - “License to Carry”

Best newscast Chris Petrey - first place - 9 p.m.

Best of the Best awards - “TV Reporting Writing” - Chris Hagan

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.